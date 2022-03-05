Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 375.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

