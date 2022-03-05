Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CII. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $20.07 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

