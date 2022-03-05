Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.