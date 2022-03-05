Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in McKesson by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.31. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.75 and a 12-month high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

