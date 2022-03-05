Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 28.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 18.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 84,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUV opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.36. Arcimoto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

