Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 6,438 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period.

Shares of FAAR opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $34.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

