Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,088 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $30.68.

