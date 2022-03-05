Cetera Investment Advisers Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

