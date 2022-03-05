Cetera Investment Advisers Has $490,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $68.39 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.