Cetera Investment Advisers Has $502,000 Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CarGurus by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

CARG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,086.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,203 shares of company stock worth $7,856,941. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

