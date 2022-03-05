Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 327 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

