Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Watsco were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $283.88 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.13 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

