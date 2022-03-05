CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $75.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.54.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CF traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,091,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,815. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $91.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

