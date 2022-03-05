ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChargePoint updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.40 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 307,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.