Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

