Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Cut to $579.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $609.00 to $579.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE opened at $485.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.12 and its 200 day moving average is $478.06. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,602,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.