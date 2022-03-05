Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 401,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

