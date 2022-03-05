Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 24,909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 16.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

CIM stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

