Chimerix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chimerix in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $482.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 131.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chimerix by 30.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after buying an additional 967,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

