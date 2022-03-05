Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

CD stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 2.34. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

