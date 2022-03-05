Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1,736.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CB traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.38. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.
Chubb Profile (Get Rating)
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.