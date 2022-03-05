Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1,736.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Shares of CB traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.38. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.