Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2,681.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

