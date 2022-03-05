Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Boosted by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 498.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,425 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,701 shares of company stock valued at $76,665,302 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

