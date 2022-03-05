Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $227.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after buying an additional 121,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,812,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.