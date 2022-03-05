CIBC Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.05.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.55.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

