CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $8,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

