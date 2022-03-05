Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56 billion-$53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.71 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.870 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 16,729,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,570,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Tobam grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

