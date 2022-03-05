Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $7.43 Million in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 165,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 176,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 120.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,598 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EWD opened at $34.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $33.99 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.
