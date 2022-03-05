Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $7.66 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 333,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

