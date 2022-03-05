Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $7.95 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $51.15.
