Citigroup Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $254.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.56.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $278.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Baidu by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

