Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.