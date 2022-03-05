Citigroup Trims Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Target Price to $10.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE WEAV opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

