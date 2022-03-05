CL King Increases Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target to $67.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CL King from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

CMP opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

