Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Clariant stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

