Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,255 shares of company stock valued at $325,649 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

