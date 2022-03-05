CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLHI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 778,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,459. CLST has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

