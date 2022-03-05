CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.43 and a 200 day moving average of $218.47. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,080,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.