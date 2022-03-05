CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.
CME opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.43 and a 200 day moving average of $218.47. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.
In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,080,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
