Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,817,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after buying an additional 984,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP opened at $46.02 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($68.54) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

