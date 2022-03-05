Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,817,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after buying an additional 984,463 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of CCEP opened at $46.02 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
