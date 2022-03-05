Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 38.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

KOF opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

