Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,130 ($42.00) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,933.33 ($39.36).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,575 ($21.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,420.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,486.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,501 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.70).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($35.96) per share, for a total transaction of £3,912.80 ($5,249.97). Insiders have purchased a total of 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292 in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.