Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RNP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,806. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

