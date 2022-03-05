Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
RNP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,806. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
