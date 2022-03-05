Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

CFX opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,934,000 after buying an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $8,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,001,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,991,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

