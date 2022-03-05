Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

