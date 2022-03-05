Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. Comcast has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,198,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $350,040,000 after acquiring an additional 291,609 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 28,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 7,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

