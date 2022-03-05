Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

