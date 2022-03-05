Comerica Bank Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,746 shares of company stock worth $4,827,977. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.