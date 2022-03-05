Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,870,000 after buying an additional 250,609 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AerCap by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

