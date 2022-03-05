Comerica Bank Trims Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $4,588,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $53.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

