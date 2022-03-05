Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

